Kubernetes, known as K8s, is free (or open source) software that has de facto become the standard system for automation of deployment, escalation and management of containerised applications. By understanding its functions, it is possible to understand the importance of Kubernetes Certification.

What is Kubernetes?

It was originally designed by Google and announced in 2014. A year later it was donated to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, made up of the Linux Foundation and Google. Since its inception, Kubernetes has enjoyed great recognition but in recent times its influence has been consolidated by the exponential growth of the community, with Google and Red Hat but also IBM, Azure, Meteor, CoreOs, Huawei, Mesosphere, CloudFoundry, Deis or Azure, among many others, getting on board.

Leveraging Google’s expertise in executing production workloads, Kubernetes groups the containers that make up an application into logical units for easy administration and discovery. In fact, its solvency has allowed it to stop being perceived as a toy with which to experiment, and to be used in production.

Since it is an open source project, it can be used to run containerised applications in any environment without the need to change operating tools. An important community of volunteers is also responsible for maintaining and improving the software, and at the same time, other providers and open source projects create and maintain compatible software.

How does it work?

Kubernetes builds on existing products and combines them with its own developments.

It manages a cluster of EC2 computing instances and schedules containers to run based on available computing resources and the resource requirements of each container. A cluster is made up of the control plane (the instances that control how, when, and where the containers run) and the data plane (the instances that the containers run).

Installing and configuring a cluster of Kubernetes on-site is not easy and that is why the services it offers ‘managed’ (provided by a cloud provider and managed by it such as AKS, EKS or GKE) are more popular, since they allow having a properly installed and uploaded Kubernetes cluster in minutes.

A cluster is made up of several nodes (virtual machines) that can play two types of role: master or work.

The master nodes host the Kubernetes API server and are responsible for coordinating the cluster. They generally do not run containers, but decide on which work node each container runs, to maintain the state of the cluster and ensure that the desired number of containers are running at all times. Also to update the applications in a coordinated way when new versions are deployed. It runs the etcd, kube-apiserver, kube-scheduler or kube-controlled-manager processes, among others.

Job nodes are the computing instances that run the containers deployed in the cluster and where the data is processed. They are made up of three basic elements: the container engine, the kube-proxy and the kubelet, which is the most important since its function is to monitor that all the containers are running.

Why you need Kubernetes training

Kubernetes is the preferred platform to develop better applications and deploy them in production in less time for many reasons. It is cataloged as a container orchestrator, which places it in the same product line as Swarm, Marathon or EC2. An orchestrator, in its role as responsible for managing the life cycle of the containers of an application, offers the following services:

Scaling and autoscaling

Depending on the CPU usage, it allows the vertical scaling of the applications automatically or manually using a command or through the interface.

Service discovery and load balancing

It gives the containers their own IP addresses and a unique DNS name for a set of containers, so there is no need to use an external mechanism for service discovery. Also, you can balance the load on them.

Self-repair

In the event of a container failure, you can automatically restart it, replace containers when a node dies and if there are containers that do not respond to user defined checks you can stop them.

Automatic deployments and roll-backs

When an application needs to be updated or its settings changed, it displays the changes progressively while checking its health to ensure that it does not kill all instances at the same time. In case of failure, it runs an automatic roll-back.

Planning

Decide for yourself on which node each container will run according to the resources it requires and other restrictions. Mixing critical and best-effort workloads to drive utilisation and save resources.

It is already clear that Kubernetes is very important to manage containerised applications for modern works.





