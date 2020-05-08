May 8, 2020

A rare sight as Santorini eerily empty

By Rumble00

Rarely is Santorini, with its picture postcard views, not spilling over with millions of tourists.

But now its cobblestone streets, once overflowing, lie empty, its layers of whitewashed houses crammed together from jutting cliffs, and volcanic rock beaches, are silent due to the coronavirus outbreak.



