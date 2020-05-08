Alpha CK Art Gallery opens its doors, launches The Viewing Room

“To paraphrase Plato,” said Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, “a need or problem encourages creative efforts to meet the needs or solve the problem.” They are referring to the launch of an online platform presenting a curated selection of artworks from the gallery’s represented artists, and others currently available at Alpha C.K. Art Gallery.
The Viewing Room hosts contemporary Greek and Cypriot art and is an initiative that aims to help artists stay creative and in business and art lovers satisfied during the lockdown.
“The Viewing Room is neither a new concept nor a platform developed exclusively by us,” a gallery spokesman told the Cyprus Mail. “It is a concept which has its roots in the larger New York and London based mega-galleries and has grown in use and popularity over the past few years, as have numerous online platforms, and are now promoted by smaller galleries as well as major art fairs such as Art Basel.”
The platform (http://ackgallery.com/the-viewing-room/) connects the creators, promoters and distributors of fine art with an audience, be they collectors, enthusiasts or casual viewers. This is especially true during a time when social movement is limited, although Alpha C.K. Art Gallery is now open and is accepting visitors during its normal opening hours or by appointment.
“Our gallery, with the support of our artists, initiated The Viewing Room platform to communicate with our audience, promote each artist, present unique, contemporary artworks, and offer our community the opportunity to interact with the gallery,” the spokesman said.
The plan is to renew the platform’s content every 10 to 15 days. Over 50 Greek and Cypriot contemporary artists are represented. Based on the feedback the gallery has received, they expect that the artists will create a steady stream of new works to be exhibited in the gallery, including the online platform.
Though open, Alpha C.K. Art Gallery will not host an exhibition until mid-July as the gathering of crowds is still prohibited. From September onwards, the gallery hopes restrictions will be relaxed or removed allowing larger events.