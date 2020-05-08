May 8, 2020

Coronavirus: AG’s office examining five cases of church-ban violations

By Gina Agapiou00

The attorney-general is examining five case files of churches operating during the coronavirus pandemic in violation of restrictive measures, it emerged on Friday.

Police chief Kypros Michaelides submitted the case files to the legal service to be examined by Attorney-general Costas Clerides.

They involve five separate cases of priests who performed liturgies for the public against the health ministry’s decree that churches be closed.

The case files include the Morphou bishop holding a mass with three churchgoers on April 12,  the electronic circular of Trimithountos bishop calling believers to attend church services, the priest who performed service in Ayios Georgios church in Erimi with about 15 people, as well as two other services in Larnaca including the Easter services in Avdellero.

The AG will have the final say on whether to proceed with charges towards the churchgoers, the priests or the two bishops.



