May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: ombudswoman lauded by international organisation for Covid-19 recommendations

By Peter Michael00
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides during her visit to Kokkintotrimithia refugee camp

Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides was praised on Friday by the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) on Friday for her recommendations on preventing the spread of coronavirus in refugee camps and areas where people might be denied their freedoms.

The IOI made mention of Lottides’ recommendations on their website and praised her for her report on March 26.

According to the Institute, Lottides was also acclaimed for her report on the access of people with disabilities to Covid-19 information.

The website also lauded her for her recent visit to the Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia and her report on the measures to prevent the spread of the virus there.

A copy of her report is available on the website and is accessible to all members, the website said.



