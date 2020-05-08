May 8, 2020

Coronavirus: one million masks to be distributed to pharmacies by Monday

By Gina Agapiou00
The health ministry is to distribute one million masks to pharmacies by Monday and has set a cap on the price at €31 for a box of 50.

According to a previous decree the price of a pack of 50 simple surgical masks was fixed at €27.37.

The price for the PCR test for coronavirus was also set at €85 excluding VAT instead of €110 excluding VAT. Excluded are the contracts already signed by the health ministry with labs, where the tests will remain at the previous price.

The ministry is expected to distribute one million face masks to pharmacies the latest by Monday to cover market shortages in protective equipment. The masks will be sold according to the new price ceiling.

The head of pharmaceutical services Eleni Pieri said on Friday that pharmacies would collaborate with the ministry, but, she noted, there was no room for profit due to the price ceiling.

Local importers are expecting more masks shipments in the following weeks, she said.



