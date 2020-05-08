May 8, 2020

Coronavirus: Police book 62 for breaking decrees

While most people violating the ban on movements were booked in Limassol during the past two nights, overnight on Thursday most were caught in Nicosia.

Police carried out 5,423 checks from Thursday at 6pm until Friday at 6am and booked a total of 62 motorists and pedestrians, 27 in Nicosia, 13 each in Limassol and Paphos, five in the Famagusta district and three in Larnaca.

One person was booked by traffic police.

Most checks, 2,209, were carried out in Nicosia, followed by Paphos with 1,102, Limassol with 915, Larnaca with 473, Famagusta with 295 and Morphou with 167.

A total of 4,504 pedestrians and drivers were inspected, and 919 premises. No premises were found to have violated the decree.



