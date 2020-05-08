May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: political wrangling benefits no one, spokesman says

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios

Political controversies do not benefit anybody in the difficult times that the country is still going through, government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said in a written response to main opposition Akel which earlier criticised the government for its decision to open all schools on May 21.

The pandemic does not end here, Kousios said. “We are entering the next stage of dealing with it, which is the careful, gradual and controlled return to normalcy and the restart of the economy.”

He noted that the president and the government were ready to discuss with all political parties, adopting actions and policies for the benefit of the country and its citizens.

We have managed, he added, to get to this stage, because we battled successfully against the pandemic, with excellent results, with our country being ranked among the first countries in the world with the least amount of consequences from the coronavirus.

“Political confrontation does not help in these difficult times that the country is still going through. Therefore, the government does not intend to engage in unnecessary controversy,” he said, adding that the challenges had been many.

“We will remain committed to the struggle we are waging with actions and projects, to ensure the health of the people and to restore the economy.”

The final judges, he noted, are the people.



Related posts

Coronavirus: AG’s office examining five cases of church-ban violations

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: vehicle registrations fell over 81 per cent in April

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Anastasiades says concerns over schools opening understandable but not justified (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

New thalassemia centre planned

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus and UAE FMs discuss bilateral relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Getting through the lockdown alone

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign