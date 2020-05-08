May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Coronavirus: Povek says retailers still struggling

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Despite shops being allowed to reopen in Monday, the retail trade has not yet recovered, general secretary of shop owners union Povek Kyriakos Moustakas warned on Friday.

While the construction industry and technical professions are entering a normal phase, retail trade is “numb”, as people remain cautious, he said.

The situation is different for each sector, he added.

In shops selling clothes, for example, consumers are reluctant to buy anything after trying on clothes was banned, while other professions face various problems as the result of the restrictive measures.

With leisure and catering centres remaining closed and the suspension of events such as weddings and baptisms, related professions like photographers and florists are facing serious problems, Moustakas said.

He expressed the hope that “as we enter a summer period that does not favour the spread of the virus” and with further easing of restrictive measures, there will be better days for the retail trade.

The marketplace was expected to be muted due to the uncertainty created by the conditions, Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaidis commented, adding he believes the situation will improve if we take the next phases of restrictive measures seriously and act responsibly.

Referring to Saturday’s reopening of the popular open-air market of the municipality, he stressed there will be strict measures with a strong presence of municipal officials and police officers.

The site has been fenced off and there will be controlled entrance and exit with a maximum number of visitors allowed.

The Limassol mayor will inspect the public market on Saturday morning.



