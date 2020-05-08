Coronavirus: the ‘new normal’ at the hair salon

The health ministry on Friday issued protective measures for hair salons in view of their expected reopening on May 21.

Hairdressers are resuming operations as part of the second phase of the decision to ease restrictive measures in four stages. The ministry on Friday issued an announcement with instructions to owners, staff and clients to avoid spreading of the coronavirus when salons reopen.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the temperature of all staff and clients will be taken and anyone who shows symptoms of respiratory infection will not be allowed entry but will be instructed to contact the 1420 helpline.

Staff belonging to vulnerable groups should stay at home if possible, to limit the risk of infection.

For larger businesses, staff should be divided into two or more groups to avoid

overcrowding. Traffic inside the salon must not exceed one person per 8 square metres.

No magazines, newspapers or written information will be available for public use. Payments are recommended to be contactless and paying with cash should be avoided.

Towels should be single use or removed and washed in high temperatures above 90 degrees after each customer.

Disposable cups must be used if customers are having a beverage.

Salons must provide antiseptic containing at least 70 per cent alcohol, which must be easily visible. They are also obliged to give written information to their employees regarding Covid-19 symptoms, where they can report them and how to get tested.

The windows and doors of the salon must remain open and the space should be aired frequently.

The announcement instructed regular cleaning of surfaces with soap or antiseptic using disposable gloves and coveralls. Surfaces including the seat and tools used should be disinfected after every client. Waste should be disposed in double trash bags.

For more information on how to clean surfaces visit the ministry’s site at hhtps://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/info.html.

Business owners must equip their employees with disposable protective gear, to be changed between clients.

The ministry instructed employees to avoid touching their face, cover their mouths when they sneeze or cough and frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds.

Gloves do not substitute for hand washing, said the announcement.

The use of a face mask is obligatory for employees but not for clients. The ministry gave detailed directions on the proper use of mask and gloves.

The instructions include all members of staff such as stylists, cleaners, managers or receptionists.





