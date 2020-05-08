May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two new cases announced on Friday

By Peter Michael00

Two  new coronavirus cases were reported by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 891.

More later



Related posts

Police chief pledges to look into snake killing

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: parties looking for alternative venues for House committee meetings

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: one million masks to be distributed to pharmacies by Monday

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: political wrangling benefits no one, spokesman says

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: AG’s office examining five cases of church-ban violations

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: vehicle registrations fell over 81 per cent in April

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign