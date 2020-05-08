May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: vehicle registrations fell over 81 per cent in April

By George Psyllides00

Vehicle registrations in April, while Cyprus was in quarantine, dropped 81.3 per cent year-on-year, to 827, the statistical service said Friday.

Passenger cars recorded an 83.3 per cent drop to 615.

In the first quarter of the year, total vehicle registrations fell by 29.1 per cent, to 10,873, against the same quarter last year.

Saloon car registrations fell 31 per cent, to 8,719, the statistical service said. Just over 37 per cent of those were new.

Commercial vehicles fell by 20.5 per cent to 1,388 while mopeds saw a 69.7 per cent drop to 30.

Motorcycles fell by 6.8 per cent to 620.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Anastasiades says concerns over schools opening are understandable but not justified

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Worst case scenario sees economy shrinking by 13 per cent

George Psyllides

New thalassemia centre planned

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Povek says retailers still struggling

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus and UAE FMs discuss bilateral relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Getting through the lockdown alone

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign