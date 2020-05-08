May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and UAE FMs discuss bilateral relations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency018

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayet bin Sultan Al Nahyan exchanged views on Thursday evening during a telephone conversation on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Eastern Mediterranean region, Turkey, Libya and bilateral relations between Cyprus and the UAE.

Posting on Twitter, the foreign ministry said the exchange was “substantial & positive.”

It added: “solidarity in times of crisis bringing traditional friends closer than ever”.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Getting through the lockdown alone

Eleni Philippou

News podcast: Should a 16-storey tower block be built in the classical, colonial heart of Nicosia?

Rosie Charalambous

E-signature gets one step closer as government signs MoU with banks

George Psyllides

Man stopped for illegal possession of bow and arrows

Annette Chrysostomou

Police looking for man after internet con

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism ministry launches Cyprus breakfast competition

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign