May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Cyprus contributes 0.2% of the EU’s GDP

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Cyprus produced 0.2 per cent of the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, statistics released by Eurostat on Friday show.

In 2019, the GDP of the EU stood at €13,900 billion at current prices and in real terms, 17 per cent higher than its level one decade earlier.

Almost a quarter of the EU’s GDP (24.7 per cent) was generated by Germany, followed by France (17.4 per cent) and Italy (12.8 per cent), ahead of Spain (8.9 per cent) and the Netherlands (5.8 per cent). Greece contributed 1.3 per cent.

At the opposite end of the scale, ten EU member states contributed less than one per cent: Malta (which had the lowest share of EU GDP at 0.1 per cent), Estonia, Cyprus and Latvia (all 0.2 per cent), Lithuania and Slovenia (both 0.3 per cent), Bulgaria and Croatia (both 0.4 per cent), Luxembourg (0.5 per cent) and Slovakia (0.7 per cent).

The 19 EU member states that comprise the euro area had a combined GDP of €11,900 billion and accounted for 85.5 per cent of the EU’s GDP in 2019.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

