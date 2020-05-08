May 8, 2020

E-signature gets one step closer as government signs MoU with banks

The government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with commercial banks that would pave the way for the introduction of e-signatures, a catalyst in the state’s long-delayed course towards modernisation and digital transformation.

“Today is a landmark, it’s an important day for our transition to digital economy and digital society,” Minister of Innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos said. “We are giving people and businesses the capability of being able to sign electronically, carry out their transactions without physical presence in either government departments or businesses.”

E-signature does not need the presence of witnesses and is legally secured.

“I want to believe that Cypriot society, people, businesses, will embrace this long-awaited element of electronic identification… and I hope that in a short time the largest part of transactions in public services and between private citizens will be done electronically, if possible,” Kokkinos said.

Trade ministry permanent secretary Stelios Chimonas said the agreement with the banks would enable the successful penetration of the e-signature into the economy.

“The e-signature is expected to eliminate many bureaucratic procedures since it ensures the authenticity of the documents that are signed electronically and certifies who signs the document,” he said.

Cyprus’ national plan for electronic identification provides for the use of two certificates: electronic identification for access to information systems, and the qualified electronic signature, or e-signature, which has the same legal force with a handwritten one.

Completion of the project would enable transactions without requiring the physical presence of the individual: submission of applications and documents, and other business, domestic and overseas.

The certificates will be issued by qualified trust service providers. The complete project is expected to go online by the end of the year after the necessary legislation is put in place.

At present, Cyprus will be introducing the e-signature which will be valid for one year.



