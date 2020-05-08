Five ways your mattress can affect your sleep and health

After a day’s hard work what you need is a good quality sleep. This leads to a comfortable, healthy and productive life. One of the musts for good quality sleep is having the right mattress. If you have the right mattress, you sleep better and wake up refreshed. Still, so many of us avoid replacing old mattresses. Sleeping on an old mattress may result in poor quality sleep and can lead to health issues.

Studies have shown a good night’s sleep has the potential to boost the body’s ability to regenerate. But we tend not to invest in replacing an old mattress with a better one. Your health should be the priority, not the price of a better mattress. Investing in a better mattress like the ones from Nectar Sleep, Nest Bedding should serve the purpose of giving you good quality sleep.

Five ways a mattress can affect your sleep and health

Dust mites might trigger allergies

Your old mattress is a safe house for dust mites, microscopic creatures that thrive in warm and humid areas and feed off dead human skin. Dust mites make mattresses and upholstered furniture their home. If your body is sensitive to the faeces of dust mites then you are going to have allergies. You can suffer from coughing, sneezing or itchy eyes or may have a runny nose. Dust mites worsen asthmatic symptoms and can result in shortness of breath, chest pain, and wheezing. Triggering of allergies is going to make you restless during your sleep and may lead to insomnia.

If you have a weak immune system you are prone to allergies and sticking with your old mattress is a bad idea. You should replace your mattress with a new germ-resistant one. Unfortunately, you can’t completely get rid of dust mites but you can reduce the impact by having a mattress protector, and keeping your mattress, bedsheets, pillow covers clean.

The mattress doesn’t support your back

A good mattress provides adequate support to the spine, which is made up of interlocking bones, known as vertebrae. These have some natural curves, and your mattress should be able to provide support to these curves. Any sort of pressure on your spine, even the light one because of your mattress being too soft could result in putting more pressure on the ligaments and tendons that are connected to your spine.

Sometimes, because your mattress has worn-out springs or has broken coils it cannot support your body. When the coils or springs in your mattress cannot support your body, your natural spine alignment is not maintained which can lead to pressure points developing, which can result in pain and restless sleep.

If you are experiencing lower back pain when you wake up, it could be because of your mattress. This should be a sign for you to replace your mattress with a better one, that supports your spine.

A saggy mattress can cause pain

When you lie in bed your body should not develop any kind of pressure points. If your mattress has developed saggy areas, or lumps, or holes, or has an indentation of your body then it can lead to the creation of pressure points.

Also, your head should rest in a position that is in a straight line with the rest of your body. Your head should not drop back or forward. Your pillow plays a big part in maintaining the balance but the mattress also plays its part in maintaining the evenness.

If you are experiencing neck pain, pain in joints or the lower back when you wake up, it is because of your mattress. This should be a sign for you to replace your mattress with a better one.

A too-firm mattress can cause joint pain

When you lie in bed your body weight puts a load on your mattress. Your mattress should have some sort of cushioning to sustain the body weight and not create pressure points by being too firm. If your mattress is too firm, it will result in creating pressure points in your shoulder, lower back, neck, hips, knees and other areas of your body depending on your sleeping position. Because of all these pressure points you will end up with aches and pains resulting in poor sleep turning into chronic sleep deprivation.

If you are experiencing all kinds of pains and stiffness in your body when you wake up, it is because of your mattress. This should be a sign for you to replace your mattress with a better one that has proper cushioning and can even out your body weight to help you sleep better.

Your mattress can contribute to night sweats

Some people do wake up in a pool of sweat during the night. There are lots of reasons you may sweat, including medication or health issues like anxiety or menopause. But sometimes you sweat in the night even if you don’t have any such health issues, and this could be because your mattress does not allow you to cool down. Soft mattresses are good and comfortable, but your body loses exposure to air resulting in sweating, firm mattresses are known to expose more of your body to air and hence keep you cool and less prone to sweating. By replacing your mattress with a good quality mattress should be able to help your body to cool down and you can sleep better through the night.

In conclusion, sleeping on the right mattress will make a significant difference between poor and good quality sleep. An old mattress can be a big hindrance to achieving good quality sleep. A right mattress also helps to decrease stress and anxiety levels which will in turn lead to a comfortable, healthy, and productive life.

If you have been ignoring the signs, it is high time you replace your mattress with the right one.





