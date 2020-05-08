Getting through the lockdown alone

It’s been a tough time for all over the last few weeks, stuck largely at home and having had our right to choose taken off us. But for those living alone the lockdown can be an extreme test on the relationship with the self and one’s mental health. Besides the anxiety and uncertainty that arise from the pandemic, those living solo have also had to juggle spending almost 24 hours a day with their sole companion being themselves. Friend or foe?

Even if the end now feels closer there’s still a few weeks to go while guides how to cope have targeted parents addressing their children’s needs during this time, work-from-home newbies and anyone in between. But who has spared a thought for or checked in with those living alone? Those who have no one else to bake bread with or binge-watch Netflix with or simply eat a meal with.

For some, being locked-down with just themselves is no big deal, a blessing at times. For others, the social butterflies and the client-dependent, it has been a huge challenge.

The home-bound life found marketeer Irini Emmanouilides working from home for the first time and restricted her sports activities to once a day. “The first three weeks were super,” she said, “a detox from everything and everyone, but then I needed to see my family and friends. Just to spend some quality time with them.” And though she sees the isolation as an opportunity to get everything done she had been putting off, life’s lack of social aspect quickly took its toll. Her grandmother and her dog are who she misses the most and Easter was a particularly difficult time to spend alone, she said. She began to try to do more things every day to combat the moments of loneliness, at times that meant finding comfort in online purchases that she hopes will end up being useful.

A change in daily habits and structure is something everyone’s experienced during the pandemic. It’s no surprise that online pilates classes and DIY crafts have taken over. Yet when something as simple as catching up over coffee isn’t allowed, other ways to be social have to be created.

Life Transitions & Career Coach Marlene Philippou is appreciative of the new ways of connecting with family, friends, colleagues and clients, that have emerged.

“Zoom,” she says, “has turned into a generic word and a verb! So, zooming daily has become the norm and my weekly schedule is now full of calls and webinars with people from all over the world! What is amazing is how having virtual coffees, meals or sharing a glass of wine with friends that live even in the same town has brought the human connection to another level.”

Indeed, most people I speak with nowadays say how they are reaching out more than usual. Just last week I video-called a friend I hadn’t spoken to in almost seven years! Did we really need a global health crisis to get there?

Whatever the harsh truth may be to that, one thing the lockdown is indicating is an appreciation for what we already have and a deep desire for community. “We are blessed to have access to technology and connect with people around the world,” said Evita Michaelides. “I joined different kinds of groups online where we exchange views and jokes, we offer support and encourage each other through this time. I feel that there is an unprecedented interconnectedness and unity as a human species at the time.”

For Evita, an arts-loving government worker who splits her lockdown week between the office and home, enjoying her own company is a trick she’s mastered. Perhaps it’s the years of meditation or solo travelling but Evita said she is glad she lives alone during this time.

“I hardly feel alone, to tell the truth. I am grateful that I am in a position to structure my day according to my own needs and preferences and pay attention to certain issues and matters that were neglected during the course of ‘normal’ life.”

For others, the socialites and the can’t-stay-in-one-placers, the lockdown presented a mountain to climb. WhatsApping a friend who had just cut her backpacking trip in South America short to return home to Cornwall, it became clear how isolated we sometimes feel.

During her two-week quarantine, Anna Richards went from sharing 12-bed dormitories and never having a moment of privacy to total solitude. “I felt a real lack of control over all aspects of my life,” she said. “I arrived back in the UK four months earlier than planned to no job and no home. Having no one to talk my worries through with when I was spiralling was difficult.

“There were mornings when I didn’t see much point in getting out of bed and while video calling friends was a lifeline, it’s difficult not to have anyone to give you a hug when you’re upset. Some days when I was feeling really low, I’d avoid speaking to anyone because I was worried that I wouldn’t be much fun and I didn’t want people to see me like this.”

When her 14 days were up and she was allowed to spend the rest of the lockdown with others, she says hugging her mum was the best feeling ever.

Back in Cyprus, weeks into the lockdown and staying in has become strangely familiar. So much so that as we draw close to its end and more restrictions are lifted, returning to the pre-corona life doesn’t feel as exciting as I had imagined.

And while the lockdown allowed people the opportunity to sink into their sofas to binge-watch Netflix, polish cooking skills and re-organise their closets, for those taking their business home finding the motivation has proved something of a challenge.

“Working strictly from home day after day has been difficult in terms of staying inspired and creative,” said Claudio Saghbini, “but if you love what you do then it’s easier to stay motivated. I work in music and events so I’m currently planning for when the situation opens up.”

Even those who were already working from home are beginning to feel strained by the inability to change up their environment, as would usually happen. Marlene Philippou, though her own boss for two decades, held many of her meetings in cafes or at her home office. Now everything has switched online and though convenient and time-efficient, it’s a small ordinary detail that’s missed.

Being stripped of seeing others is something that Claudio too said he’s missing. “The hardest thing has probably been the lack of human touch, in all its forms, and not having your freedom. What keeps me going, however, is the appreciation that there are probably millions of people out there who are less fortunate and experiencing much more difficulty.”

A coffee with your mum, a hug, a walk in nature, a squeeze of the hand are the things we miss. Not much of the commercial nonsense we’re sold every day has been craved for. It’s connection that we desire the most, whether you live alone or not.





