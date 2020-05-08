May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sponsored Content

Make the most of the water with outdoor activities

By CM Guest Columnist01

With summer well on the way, it is time to think about how to spend the hot season this year. International travel is set to be restricted in 2020, so it is better to plan a holiday closer to home. Below are some possible water activities to choose from depending where you live.

Go fishing

River, sea or even ocean fishing is a great pastime for many people. It is an all-inclusive solution: you spend time outside and may even say this counts as sport. Also, there is the chance of catching fish for the barbeque. If you like such a pastime, it could be time to invest in the best fishing kayak under 1000 and enjoy both fishing and amateur kayaking.

Professional kayaking

If you are not fond of passively waiting for fish to nibble and prefer being active, then kayaking is for you. There are plenty of options to choose from. Extreme sports fans may go to wild rivers where kayaking becomes extreme. This is a great way to keep strong and fit.

Snorkeling & diving

If you live at the seaside or near the coast with a marvelous underwater world do not miss the chance to discover this world. For snorkeling, just a mask and tube are required. While diving requires a SCUBA certificate or finding a professional diver or dive school to teach and accompany you. Medical examination can be also required. However, as soon as you get under the water and see all the amazing creatures you will understand that these efforts are worth taking.

Surfing

No list of water activities could be complete without surfing. If you are fond of riding waves, you know the feeling. However, if you have never tried, it is time to begin. It is possible to join a school of surfers and start mastering the sport under the supervision of professionals. Grab your surfboards and be sure this is an amazing experience.

Water activities are fascinating, amusing, but can also be extreme and dangerous at the same time. So, always remember basic rules of behaviour on the water, check the weather forecast, and take all safety measures into account. Water hides dangers in the darkness.

 



Related posts

Tourism ministry launches Cyprus breakfast competition

Annette Chrysostomou

The rise of bread making

Katy Turner

What is kubernetes

CM Guest Columnist

Writer and MS sufferer goes from praxis to poetry

Theo Panayides

Staying at home with photography

Alix Norman

The ultimate guide to choosing and using your CRM

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign