May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after car hits him while out for walk

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 62-year-old man died and his wife was injured after both were hit by a car in the Nicosia district on Thursday evening.

Socrates Christodoulou and his 60-year-old wife were walking on the road from Kallithea to Latsia at 8.30pm when they were hit by a car driven by a 70-year-old man.

An ambulance rushed to the scene and took the couple to Nicosia general hospital.

Upon their arrival doctors on duty pronounced the man dead.

The woman was slightly injured and kept in hospital as a precaution.

A test showed the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and released after he was questioned.



