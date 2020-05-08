May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man found stabbed in Paphos

By Peter Michael00

A 34-year-old man was found stabbed outside an apartment complex in Paphos on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to authorities, the man was found outside at complex on Tombs of the King’s Avenue at around 5pm with injuries to his hand, chest, and stomach area.

He was taken to Paphos General in an ambulance, and he is being examined by doctors.

Police are continuing their investigations.

 



