May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man stopped for illegal possession of bow and arrows

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are investigating a case of the illegal possession of a weapon and the violation of the decree on movement.

At 7.30pm on Thursday, officers of the Game Fund stopped a car driven by a 63-year-old man, a resident of Limassol, near Ayios Nikolaos, Paphos.

During a search of the vehicle they found a wooden bow and twelve wooden arrows for which the man did not have a licence.

The 63-year-old was taken to Kelokedara police station where he reportedly apologised for his mistake.

He was released pending his appearance at the Paphos district court.

 



