May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New thalassemia centre planned

By Gina Agapiou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

The health minister on Friday noted the world Thalassemia day and praised blood donors who kept their appointments during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Health Minister Costantinos Ioannou expressed his support to thalassemia patients and called the large number of people who donated blood during those difficult times altruistic.

“We gave and must continue to give the precious gift of life to our fellow citizens who need it because we promised we will make it,” the minister said.

He also reiterated plans for a new independent Thalassemia centre in Makarios hospital.

Cabinet approved the new facility in October 2019, with a budget of about €1.5m. The project is in collaboration with the Pancyprian thalassemia association.

The association said they will proceed with online celebrations with lectures and seminars due to the restrictive measures.

It also focused on the new scientific discoveries suggesting it is time for a worldwide effort to make new treatments easily accessible and affordable for everyone.

“About 500,000 children are born with thalassemia and sickle cell disease each year, and unfortunately a large proportion of them die before the age of 15 due to inability to access an appropriate and effective diagnosis and treatment,” the association said.

World thalassemia day was established with the aim to raise awareness among the public, health professionals and decision makers about the issues concerning the blood disease.

 

For more information https://thalassaemia.org.cy/media-centre/news/international-thalassaemia-day/

 



