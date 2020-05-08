May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police looking for man after internet con

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police are looking for a man in connection with a case of internet fraud and obtaining money under false pretenses.

An arrest warrant has been issued against a 34-year-old man who allegedly withdrew the sum of €2,000 which a 28-year-old woman had paid online to order a bicycle.

The order was made to an English website and investigations by local police in collaboration with British authorities show the 34-year-old is behind the account.



Related posts

Tourism ministry launches Cyprus breakfast competition

Annette Chrysostomou

Man dies after car hits him while out for walk

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Police book 62 for breaking decrees

Annette Chrysostomou

High-rise plans for iconic Nicosia street leave residents shocked

Evie Andreou

Two pedestrians rushed to hospital after hit by car in Dali

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: around 19 per cent of confirmed cases receive hospital care

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign