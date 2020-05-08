May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Podcast

News podcast: Should a 16-storey tower block be built in the classical, colonial heart of Nicosia?

By Rosie Charalambous023

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • It’s International Thalassaemia Day
        • Air pollution has dropped dramatically during the lockdown
        • Celebrate Europe Day online
        • Should a 16-storey tower block be built in the classical, colonial heart of Nicosia?

Also available here

 



Related posts

Cyprus and UAE FMs discuss bilateral relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Getting through the lockdown alone

Eleni Philippou

E-signature gets one step closer as government signs MoU with banks

George Psyllides

Man stopped for illegal possession of bow and arrows

Annette Chrysostomou

Police looking for man after internet con

Annette Chrysostomou

Tourism ministry launches Cyprus breakfast competition

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign