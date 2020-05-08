May 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourism ministry launches Cyprus breakfast competition

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A competition for presenting ‘the best Cypriot breakfast dish’ was launched by the deputy ministry of tourism on Friday.

The competition, on Facebook and Instagram, is aimed at the public.

Participants need to prepare a Cypriot breakfast, photograph it and upload the photo on the relevant social media page, on the ministry’s ‘VisitCyprus’ page or on Instagram with the hashtag #mycyprusbreakfast.

A team from the ministry of tourism will study the entries and announce the winner, who will win a free five-night stay for two at a four-star hotel in Cyprus in the months from October to December 2020.

Terms and conditions of the competition, as well as more information are available on the Facebook page of the deputy ministry.

The competition will run until the end of May 2020.



