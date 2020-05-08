May 8, 2020

Two investigators appointed to look into why ambulance was denied crossing

The police watchdog has appointed two investigators to examine a complaint against authorities for reportedly blocking an ambulance access to a crossing, according the independent authority on Friday.

According to the watchdog, an ambulance coming from Kato Pyrgos in the Paphos area on March 21 was transferring a 49-year-old heart-attack patient to Nicosia General.  The ambulance driver headed to Nicosia from the north, the watchdog said, but was denied crossing by Greek Cypriot authorities when it reached the Astromeritis checkpoint.

The watchdog said in the authorities seriously endangered the patient’s life by denying access.

In the end the ambulance drove to the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia, where it was allowed to cross.  The patient was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the head of the watchdog, Andreas Paschalides said during their meeting that, two investigators would examine the matter.

He also added that investigations on a binman’s complaint of police brutality last month were nearing their end.

Paschalides said they were also examining one more complaint from a young man in Nicosia, who accused police of brutality last month, during a clampdown on firecracker use during Easter.



