A minute with Andreana Lemonari Pole Dance Artist

Where do you live?

In a small apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus.

What did you have for breakfast?

Tea and bread with forest fruits jam.

Describe your perfect day

A walk with my dog and a swim in the sea.

Best book ever read?

In terms of personal taste in content and genre, that would be the War of the Ancients trilogy. I have always been in love with epic fantasy.

Best childhood memory?

My first family home, especially the back garden and all the sweets I ate at the parties!

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit jam and my grandfather’s homemade lemonade!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Occult Rock.

What’s your spirit animal?

I have no idea, but I feel that it must be the bunny! They are fluffy, cute and free little creatures. I also have bunny teeth.

What are you most proud of?

Overcoming my fears, my current career status and my colourful hair!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The final scene from the Stardust movie – Yvaine, the star, embraces her true love, Tristan, and then she releases her brightest light to defeat evil. Love it simply because it is a beautiful, emotionally strong and symbolic scene about true love between two people, who can stay strong together no matter the difficulties.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

A friend from abroad who I have not seen for years. Otherwise, with Finn and Jake from Adventure Time in the fantastic Land of Ooo!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The Renaissance Era, specifically in Florence, Italy, just to wear those alluring medieval dresses and walk through the beautiful streets of old Florence!

What is your greatest fear?

Hmm…I guess…being stung by a giant wasp or being buried alive!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep it up being a rebellious, spontaneous and stubborn teenager!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

No idea… Well, probably if he wore pink shirts. Other than that I am not picky at all – don’t get me wrong, I love pink!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Spend it with my family, my dog and drink up for the last time with loved friends at our regular local bar. Would also love to dance on the Pole for the last time, eat lots of Nutella and end the day with a magical, romantic night with my boyfriend!





