May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Just one new case

By Andria Kades01089

One new case for the coronavirus was reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 892, the health ministry said.

The case was found after an individual took the test as a private initiative. In total, 1,978 tests were carried out for Saturday’s figures.

According to the health ministry, 161 tests were taken by general hospital microbiology laboratories, 351 tests for people who came from abroad, 657 tests undertaken through private initiative – which was where the one case was from, 51 tests from the government’s move to test vulnerable groups and 758 tests on individuals working in retail and construction.

As of 3pm on Saturday, 10 people were being treated at the Famagusta reference hospital, two of which are in the advanced care unit. Their condition has been described as stable.

A total of five patients are intubated in ICU, four at Limassol general hospital and one in Nicosia general hospital. Their condition is described as critical but stable.

All hospitals except the reference hospital have four confirmed cases which are being treated.

 

 



