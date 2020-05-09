May 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Limassol market reopens after lockdown

Limassol market on Saturday

Limassol’s open market began operating again on Saturday for the first time since the lockdown measures were enforced.

“There is order, safety, calm and people are shopping,” Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said during a visit to the market.

The municipality was working all week to prepare a plan on re-opening the market. It was fenced off, disinfected, and producers were informed of all the conditions they would have to adhere to and work under, he added.

“These are unprecedented conditions and it requires a lot of effort for people and producers to get used to the idea that we will live under such controlled conditions.”

People were understanding of the restrictive measures in place, shopping without any major problems, Nicolaides said.

The mayor noted police officers and inspectors both from the municipality and the labour office were present.

“I was very strict in some cases even if someone could have argued that the issue was not very serious. God forbid if we have to go back to how things were; that would be a loss for everyone.

“Generally, though, everything worked smoothly, and people were disciplined.”

The opening followed similar moves in Nicosia after the government decided to ease restrictions last week.

 



