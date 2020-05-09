May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Repatriated graduate documents quarantine in video

By Andria Kades00
Alina Nazrulloeva,

A Cypriot national who recently returned from London on one of the dozens of repatriation flights has documented her journey and experience in quarantine on her Youtube channel.

Alina Nazrulloeva, who posted the videos on her channel FOMOthevlog, arrived on the island a week ago after getting a call informing her there was a flight the next day from Heathrow, giving her some 12 hours to pack everything, she told the Cyprus Mail.

After publishing two videos, one about the journey back and the other documenting her time at the quarantine facilities, many students and young Cypriots based in the UK have reached out to her with questions, Nazrulloeva said.

It “made me realise just how worried people are about repatriating and even more about staying in a two-week state quarantine.”

Nonetheless, she has nothing but good things to say about her experience.

“The food is good, my room has a sea view and there is entertainment like Zumba, trivia games and parties in the evening. Honestly I was shocked and really appreciate how hard the hotel staff is working to make our stay comfortable, even though we aren’t paying a single cent, so shout out to the government!”

Nazrulloeva graduated from LSE in December and works on a freelance basis.

She says she feels much safer in Cyprus and is glad to be closer to her family even though she hasn’t been able to see them yet as the two weeks mandated quarantine are not up yet.

As has been the case with most people dealing with lockdown measures and being in quarantine, Nazrulloeva outlined she had both good and bad moments “but I am really taking this time to introspect, meditate and do some yoga to keep me centered. I am OCD when it comes to planning my life, but I’m learning to let go and not tie my happiness to what may or may not happen in the future, because no one knows what will happen, and that’s OK.”

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Summer schools plan for the best, prepare for the worst

Annette Chrysostomou

Government denies Turkish pressure over aircraft on British bases

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Government slashes spending by €367 million

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Open markets back in business after lockdown (updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Schools ready for Monday (Updated)

George Psyllides

Forward planning for post-lockdown fiesta

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign