May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Schools ready for Monday

By George Psyllides00

Schools will be ready by Monday to receive high-school graduates, the chairman of secondary education headmasters said on Saturday.

The rest of the schools are scheduled to open on May 21.

Giorgos Iosiphides said excess desks and chairs have been removed from classrooms in line with guidelines. The remaining desks have been placed in the required distance between them and between them and the teacher.

According to guidelines, only 12 students will be present in each classroom. Signs have been placed in corridors for students to observe a two-metre distance and posters with instructions will be put up wherever necessary.

Antiseptic gels, masks, and thermometers will also be at hand.

Iosiphides said instructions were simplified so that they can be clear to students on Monday when they arrived.

Teachers have been notified of their new timetables and each school will notify graduates returning on Monday of the group they are in and the classroom they would be occupying.

On Monday, teachers will spend the entire first period and the second if necessary, to go over the health guidelines and personal safety rules the students must observe while in school.

“What is our duty as educators, if we want to succeed in this area, is to cultivate personal responsibility in students; they must behave responsibly and diligently observe the instructions they will receive in writing or verbally,” Iosiphides said.  “We will not succeed if any measures we put in place are not observed by the public.”



Related posts

Forward planning for post-lockdown fiesta

Eleni Philippou

Police arrest man on suspicion of raping woman, 72

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 105 booked for violating movement restrictions

Staff Reporter

Paphos car arson

Staff Reporter

Police arrest Paphos stabbing suspect

George Psyllides

UK government set to introduce 14-day quarantine for travellers

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign