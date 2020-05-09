Forward planning for post-lockdown fiesta

Whether this summer will include the usual beach parties and live concerts is still uncertain but a group of Cypriot friends studying in Aberdeen are determined to bring back the island’s summer party mood, and if the coronavirus situation allows are organising a post-lockdown fiesta. Are the public ready? The over 5,000 that have expressed an interest on Facebook would indicate yes.

August 1 is the intended date of the party yet organisers say that might change depending on how the virus situation unfolds. Besides the date, details are a bit thin on the ground, with Limassol as the location although once end of year exams are out of the way organisers promise to come up with some more details.

“We are happy to focus on the event and organise everything once we are done with our exams and, of course, if the coronavirus situation allows us to,” said Ismini Ioannou, one of the organisers. “We have some exciting ideas in mind, but we still need to make certain arrangements such as obtaining the appropriate licences before we organise anything.”

Organising a event is a first for Evangelos, Christiana, Ismini, Marios, Polyxeni and Elina and the idea for a post-lockdown fiesta was born on a sunny Sunday afternoon while discussing the current coronavirus situation, trying to find ways to keep themselves and everyone in quarantine motivated to stay positive.

“We came up with the idea to organise a huge gathering to give the opportunity to everyone to meet up again with their favourite people and party hard!”

The purpose of organising this party, they say, is to unite everyone and spread positivity – a sort of reward for staying home for so long. Yet for the event to happen the group urge everyone to still keep social distancing and stay home as much as they can until the crisis is over. “Then, we can all celebrate the end of the pandemic, reunite with our favourite people and return to our normal lives.”

However, as with many other aspects of life, a question mark hangs over realising the event. The six friends hope that as social distancing measures start to loosen and more people are allowed to gather in public places, August 1 will be a time of re-embrace, yet right now this is just wishful thinking.

“There is a possibility that things may not be as simple as that and the coronavirus continues to spread even after the measures are abolished,” the organisers said.

“We are bearing in mind that socialisation should take place step by step, rather than a mass gathering right after quarantine, and we recognise that this requires some time. The date and location are indicative, and we would like to point out that our main priority is safety. Therefore, the event will only take place when the situation proves it is safe for the everyone.”

Wake me up when September ends says the motto on the Facebook event, and by looking at the growing number of people that have clicked ‘attending’ or ‘interested’, it seems that many look forward to a post-corona life – one where partying under the sizzling sun is again just another Saturday.

Summer Fiesta – End of Lockdown

Post-lockdown party. August 1. Limassol. 12pm-6am





