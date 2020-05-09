May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Governments are elected to make the ultimate decisions

By CM Reader's View01
An empty Nicosia-Limassol highway due to the lockdown Photo: Christos Theodorides

What we have being debated in both the editorial and the attached comments is the following: do scientific advisors have a right to express their views in public? In a democracy the overriding answer is surely that they do.

As far as decision-making is concerned, governments are elected to make the ultimate decisions and if they choose to ignore whatever advice they’re given, then that too is also their right.

What we’re witnessing here is the conundrum that ALL governments worldlwide are grappling with: protecting the health of their citizens and at the same time taking into account the financial considerations of operating the state. This is no easy task. Some governments have been decisive and clear while others have not. I’ll let the individual decide which country falls into which bracket.

What’s clear in my mind is that some leaders and their administrations have proved to be slow to react, cavalier and inept when it comes to their attitude and management of the pandemic. The reality is that thousands of people continue to succumb to it so drastic easing of the lockdown should surely be taken with extreme caution.

Fru

