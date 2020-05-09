May 9, 2020

Not everyone wants to take advantage of the situation

An example of a small business is my wife’s travel agency here in Paphos.

It has been closed since Mid-March and there are no prospects of any tourists for at least another two months and even then, very few! The operational expenses with the €600 euros rent we pay are around €1500 per month.

The landlord refused to agree to reduce the rent for April, alleging that he had ‘helped us’ over the years by not demanding an an annual increase!

He always complains that he owes money to the bank, with whom he has an-going court case over his excessive loans that he borrowed to build apartments etc.

With no income since March we cannot afford to pay the rent or any other costs so without some kind of rent relief at least or other subsidies from the government we will be forced to close-down!

If this is what the government prefers small businesses to do then it should say so and stop wasting time fobbing people off with promises of help which are being ‘discussed’ etc?

I agree that there are people who are unscrupulous and just want to avoid paying, but not everyone!

MS

