May 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos car arson

By Staff Reporter00
file photo

Paphos police on Saturday were investigating a car fire that appeared to have been set deliberately.

The fire service were notified of the fire at around 6.30am. Preliminary examination of the scene indicated that it had been set deliberately.

The owner of the vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, told officers she did not know anyone who would want to hurt her.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Police arrest Paphos stabbing suspect

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: travel agents call on consumer watchdog to withdraw ‘defamatory accusations’

Evie Andreou

Man found stabbed in Paphos (update)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: ombudswoman lauded by international organisation for Covid-19 recommendations

Peter Michael

Two investigators appointed to look into why ambulance was denied crossing

Peter Michael

Decision on future of Cypriot football season postponed to May 15

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign