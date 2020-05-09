May 9, 2020

Police arrest man on suspicion of raping woman, 72

Police in Paphos arrested a man, 28, on suspicion of raping a 72-year-old woman late on Friday evening.

The woman, who knows the suspect, told police he had gone to her house in the Kissonerga area and asked for something to eat.

After that, the suspect asked to have sex with her and raped her at knifepoint, the woman said.

The woman was taken to Paphos general hospital and then transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia where a state pathologist found she had suffered vaginal bleeding. The woman was also injured in her upper lip.

The woman lives with someone else but was alone at the time.



