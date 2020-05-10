May 10, 2020

Ayia Napa has lined up its lifeguards, ready for summer season

By Evie Andreou

Ayia Napa municipality said on Sunday it has made arrangements for the posting of lifeguards in its beaches to ensure the health and safety of swimmers.

The coastal municipality announced that following the relaxation of measures last Monday allowing swimming, it had posted lifeguards in all its beaches.

Mayor Christos Zannetos, along with the municipality’s head inspector for beaches, Demetris Pateras, on Sunday inspected Nissi Beach and met with all the lifeguards.

“Mr Zannetos expressed his heartfelt thanks to them for the great success of the difficult task they are carrying out and stressed the issue of the safety of bathers,” an announcement said.

It added that the mayor also stressed the great importance of adhering to all appropriate measures for the protection of swimmers and to avoid any unpleasant incidents.

Zannetos gave reassurances that his municipality, for its part, “will implement all those measures necessary for the protection and health of bathers in accordance with the (government) decrees.”

Scientific debate is still raging over whether it’s safe to go to the beach. However it has been established that it would be difficult to contract coronavirus from the ocean itself. Concerns over crowded beaches were a different issue.

It has also been established that coronavirus spreads more easily in a closed environment than it does outdoors. Of the newest hospitalisations reported in New York earlier this week by Governor Andrew Cuomo, 66 per cent of the 1,000 new patients had been on lockdown and contracted the virus from home environments, a development he described as “shocking”, CNBC reported.

Similar results were found in China where 318 outbreaks of three or more cases were all linked to indoor transmission compared with two cases of outdoor transmission. The virus has been found to linger for days in an indoors environment if someone on lockdown happens to be asymptomatic and does not know they have the infection.



