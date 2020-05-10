May 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 100 booked overnight for movement violations

By Jean Christou00

Police booked 117 pedestrians and motorists between 6pm Saturday and 6am on Sunday for violating movement restrictions after carrying out 3,336 checks.

Nicosia and Limassol had the majority of violations with 39 and 32 respectively.

Movement restrictions are slated to be lifted on May 21, depending on scientific data that will be evaluated based on the partial lifting of restrictions implemented last week.



