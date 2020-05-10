May 10, 2020

Coronavirus: six new cases, one more death announced on Sunday (Updated)

One more death was announced on Sunday along with six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 898, including 10 cases at the British Bases. while the total death toll stands at 22, of which 16 are directly attributable to Covid-19.

A 73-year-old woman with serious underlying conditions died on Sunday. The cause of death was attributed to Covid-19. Of the 16 Covid deaths, 11 have been men and five women with an average age of 71.

 

As regards the new cases, four of them concerned people who were tested through the programme for vulnerable groups, and two who went privately for testing. In total 1,393 people were tested.

Four patients are on ventilators, three at the Nicosia hospital’s ICU and one in Limassol. Their condition is critical but stable.

 



