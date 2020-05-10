May 10, 2020

Coronavirus: TC doctors call on GC counterparts for more cooperation

The head of Turkish Cypriot doctors association said they were still waiting for a response from their Greek Cypriot counterparts to their call for cooperation in jointly tackling the coronavirus.

In an interview with daily Kathimerini, the head of the Turkish Cypriot doctors, Ozlem Gurkut, said they had extended a call to the head of the medical association (CyMA) in the government-controlled areas for cooperation.

“We would like to remind them that we are waiting for their response,” Gurkut, told the daily.

She said it was important for doctors on both sides to cooperate and establish a good dialogue. Gurkut said the when the first wave of the pandemic was under control on both sides on the island, they needed to be ready for the second wave in order to minimise losses.

The fact that Cyprus was an island was an advantage in tackling this type of pandemic, she said.

When it comes to monitoring contacts, the use of hospital services or the supply of advanced laboratory services, cooperation and the common use of existing facilities would help improve health care, she said, according to the paper.

Gurkut also said that the expansion of the action scope of the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health and the continuation of its work after the return to normalcy would greatly facilitate the overall effort.

In total 108 cases have been recorded in the north to-date, 31 of which concern local residents, plus four deaths.



