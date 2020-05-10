May 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire burns olive and pine trees near Shia village

By Evie Andreou090

The forestry department on Sunday said it put out a fire in Shia village in the Nicosia district, not far from the state forest, which burned around 2,000 square metres of private land with olive and pine trees.

The fire is believed to have been caused by human negligence, the forestry department said. Police are investigating the exact causes.

The fire erupted at around 12.45pm on private land, around 300 metres from the state forest.  It was put out less than an hour later by staff of the forestry department and 16 firemen with seven engines and Shia residents with their farming vehicles.

 



