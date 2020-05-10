From America first to America last

We are finding out in Britain and Europe that lockdowns are easier to scramble than to unscramble.

If there was a better way than lockdown it required world leadership and there was none to be had this time like there was in 2008 when British Prime Minister Gordon Brown led the world out of the financial crisis.

Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, could have led Europe out of this crisis without a lockdown, but her well-honed political instincts are not what they used to be and she too it seems listens to the science, whereas the problem was never just medico scientific. Political, economic and ethical consequences require rational consideration in the cold light of day too.

She has been in power too long and the Germans are not as community-minded as before. Germany managed to come out of the coronavirus crisis relatively unscathed, but Italy and Spain did not and that is going to cause problems soon.

Britain could not make up her own mind, let alone provide leadership for others to follow, and she is now paying the price of dither and delay, having just registered the highest death toll in Europe.

In the end Britain chose lockdown but even Professor Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College scientist who predicted that a quarter of million Britons could die from coronavirus unless Britain went into lockdown, resigned in disgrace last week for having his mistress round in breach of the lockdown and social distancing rules he helped introduce.

He said that he resigned because of an error of judgment but his judgment was about the efficacy of lockdown and social distancing, which he himself could not keep. Ferguson famously contracted coronavirus but that was no excuse for breaching the social distancing rules.

Only Sweden had the gumption to trust the behaviour of her highly socially sophisticated people to take routine precautions to protect themselves from the virus without a lockdown.

The Swedes keep out of other people’s personal space – two metres is now the norm – and work from home, use technology to hold meetings and avoid crowded closed premises.

Presumably, most Swedes cover their mouths and noses when sneezing and coughing in public, and wash their hands often and properly, and only touch their face with clean hands, and are less tactile outside the home, and stay at home if they feel unwell with cold and flulike symptoms.

We are all now going to comply with all these rules after the lockdown, but could we not have been relied on doing so without a lockdown as they did in Sweden?

Did we really have to choose the totalitarian route? The trouble with the totalitarian method is that it only works well in totalitarian countries such as China and North Korea.

Unfortunately, Sweden is not the leader nation of the west. After World War II that role fell to the US.

Not anymore, at least not under this president. Trump said in 2016 that under his presidency it was always going to be America first.

But was it America first when it came to protecting her people from this disease? The impression Trump has given as far as the coronavirus is concerned has not been America first but America last.

As the virus developed in China, Trump was gallivanting in India with his kindred spirit Narendra Modi, without a care in the world, as he basked in the sunshine with his lovely wife outside the Taj Mahal.

At first Trump thought the disease was a hoax, and then that it was fake news.

It was only when the stock market took a tumble and the number of infections multiplied and the death toll put America top in the macabre league of deaths and his re- election in November began to falter that he took notice. But instead of saying ‘I am sorry’ he began to attack China.

At first, he called coronavirus the Chinese virus, which is a bit provocative but not the worst sin he has committed in this crisis.

But now he is talking about an attack on America worse than Pearl Harbour and 9/11, for which he blames China.

The use of military terminology is deliberate and dangerous because after both Pearl Harbour and 9/11 America went to war.

There is no attack on America. A very infectious virus escaped from China and spread to the whole world before it reached North and South America. So, talk of an attack on America as if the arrival of the virus there was launched against her by China is extremely bellicose.

We are all angry that this virus escaped from China and has killed thousands of innocent people and ruined the world, as we knew it. Men and women are social beings and the virus prevents travel and normal social intercourse and the effect of this on people is deleterious.

If the logic of Trump’s rhetoric is not to let China get away with the idea that she is blameless just because she did not act deliberately, many people will understand, but not if he is gearing up for a military confrontation.

There are different kinds and degrees of blameworthy conduct: pure accident, an accident waiting to happen, carelessness, negligence, criminal negligence, recklessness and intentionality.

Assuming that the virus was transmitted from bats in the market at Wuhan, it seems that the transmission from animal to human was an accident waiting to happen; and the initial human-to-human spread in Wuhan accidental.

But once the authorities knew of the novel coronavirus, they were reckless in trying to suppress news of the outbreak instead of warning the world of its pandemic potential.

I have no information to go on about what happened after, except that travel to and from China continued.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge





