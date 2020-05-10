May 10, 2020

Motorcyclist in crash died from heart attack, post-mortem showed

The death of 62-year-old Panayiotis Karanikolas who had lost control of his motorcycle while on the highway earlier in the week was due to a heart attack and not the accident, it emerged on Sunday.

Karanikolas was killed on Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle while on the motorway near the exit to Moutayiaka, Limassol and ending up in a field.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the results of the post-mortem carried out on Sunday, Karanikolas had died of a heart attack and not due to injuries caused by the crash.



