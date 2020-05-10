Mouflon Online Chess Tournament welcomes players

The Mouflon Online Open Chess Tournament got underway on Saturday, with participants competing as part of the Mouflon Chess Tour 2020.
Launched in 2019, the Tournament pits players of all ages against each other in a six-week series, with the final round taking place on Saturday, June 20.
“Unusually, the Tournament is open to all ages,” says organiser and chess trainer Mark Bryan of local Let’s Learn Together Cyprus Chess Academy. “Most chess competitions are divided into category according to age. But when you have the same 11-year-old, for example, consistently winning all his matches in the under-12 category, you need to change things up. It creates more competition, and competition is how players improve their game.”
While the 2019 Tour saw tournaments taking place in person, this year’s games are all online.
“We moved the Tour online due to the current circumstances,” says Bryan. “It’s a challenge to ensure there’s no illegal help, but we combat this by utilising Zoom so the referees can check in on the players at any time.”
On the plus side, hosting online tournaments cuts on “time and costs,” he added. “We no longer have to worry about hiring a venue, or transport, which makes it easier for players to participate.”
Using the Swiss system of pairing, in which players are randomly allocated a number, and then play those whose score most closely resembles theirs, the Mouflon Online Open Chess Tournament will see FIDE registered members compete in matches each Saturday until June 20.
Viewable by the public for free, all matches will be hosted on the lichess platform (an open-source Internet chess server), and will take approximately two hours per game.
“We work on a system of 45 minutes per game for each player, and 15 seconds per move,” says Bryan. “So for each move you make, you gain another 15 seconds on the clock.”
Tournament players must have FIDE identification (from the Fédération Internationale des Échecs, the governing body of chess worldwide), which can be obtained through the Cyprus Chess Federation. Cyprus currently has close on 900 players registered with FIDE.
For information and registration, visit https://mouflonchess.com/
All matches start at 5pm, and can be viewed for free on the lichess platform (lichess.org)