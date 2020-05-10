May 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sunshine all week, mini heatwave expected towards next weekend

By Jean Christou00
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Sunshine and rising temperatures are expected in the coming week with a high of close to 40C predicted for next weekend.

According to the met office, on Sunday the temperature will rise to around 31C inland, around 27C on the south and east coasts, 24C on the west coast and 23C degrees in the higher mountains.

There maybe some light dust in the atmosphere on Monday evening, following isolated patches of fog in the morning but overall, mostly clear. Temperatures are expected to remain the same ballpark Monday and Tuesday but are likely to hit the mid-thirties by Wednesday, rising to 38C or even 39C by next Sunday.

“Although we are well above the normal temperatures for the season, the brief picture of the atmosphere of the next few days supports this development, with temperatures reaching 35+ degrees Celsius inland  by the middle of the week,” reports Kitas Weather.

It added, in its 10-day forecast that temperatures would approach 40C by next weekend but said the hotter-than-normal conditions were not likely to last long before returning to the usual temperatures for this time of year.



Related posts

Mouflon Online Chess Tournament welcomes players

Staff Reporter

Customs seize huge stash of contraband tobacco products in Limassol

Jean Christou

EU indecision holds up Cyprus tourist industry

Andrew Rosenbaum

Battle over shipwreck treasure: ‘Cultural heritage is not ours to sell’

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Coronavirus: Just one new case

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Repatriated graduate documents quarantine on Youtube (Videos)

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign