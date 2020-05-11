May 11, 2020

Attempted murder trial adjourned as judge linked to witness

By George Psyllides00
The scene of the shooting in Ayia Napa

The trial of a convict, 37, in connection with two murder attempts was adjourned on Monday after one of the three members of the Larnaca criminal court recused himself because his brother is a prosecution witness.

The next hearing was scheduled for Thursday to give time to the supreme court to replace the judge.

A second man, 38, implicated in the same cases, is scheduled to appear before court on Tuesday.

The two defendants are on trial in connection with the attempted murder of businessman in Ayia Napa in February and another man in Larnaca in November last year.

The 37-year-old, Demetris Mamalikopoulos, is already serving five life sentences for murdering five people in Ayia Napa on June 23, 2012. He is thought to be the mastermind behind the latest shootings.

The suspected shooter, Charalambos Chrysanthou, aka hamburger, from Paphos, is said to have admitted his role.

The 38-year-old is suspected of firing 25 rounds with an automatic rifle into a cafe in Ayia Napa injuring four people who had no relation with his intended target, businessman Costas Kritikos, who had left the establishment earlier.

The pair were also linked with an attempt against Constantinos Charalambous, 37, aka Mavros, in Larnaca on November 27, 2019.

According to police, at approximately 8:40 pm, Charalambous was attempting to park his car at his apartment building when unknown individuals shot at him seven times. He was injured in the neck, chin, the right knee, left arm, and chest.



