May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Brown saved the British banking system from total collapse in 2008

By CM Reader's View00
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown

Alper Ali Riza was bound to step on some very painful corns when he dared suggest that what was needed in response to the corona crisis was “world leadership and there was none to be had this time like there was in 2008 when British Prime Minister Gordon Brown led the world out of the financial crisis”

Brown certainly saved the British banking system from total collapse when he was advised by the Treasury, that HBOS, Lloyds TSB and RBS were willing to accept that they had to have immediate help from the government. That immediate help came in the form of recapitalising those banks.

Suddenly we had a new phrase in the English language “Quantitative Easing” which referred to the £400 billion pumped into the banks to keep them afloat and was later pumped into the economy to get the UK out of recession.

In more ambitious circles Brown has been credited with saving the world banking system. That maybe stretching credulity a step too far, but he certainly showed the rest of the world how to save their own banking systems as they followed his policy of “Quantitative Easing”.

Under the circumstances Alper Ali Riza is absolutely correct in crediting Gordon Brown with “world leadership” insofar as he “led the world out of the financial crisis”.

GE

From America first to America last



Related posts

It is time for the government to take back control

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus must redirect its energy policy

CM Guest Columnist

The distorting effect of speculation on the market place

Christos Panayiotides

Twitterary Criticism

CM Guest Columnist

Cost-benefit analysis of easing lockdown

George Koumoullis

Our View:  School reopening row highlights economic divide

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign