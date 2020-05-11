May 11, 2020

Cablenet condemns acts of infrastructure vandalism

Cablenet condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the vandalism of CYTA’s telecommunications infrastructure by unknown parties.

We must all understand how important telecommunications infrastructure is, especially at this time, as it serves both thousands of employees who continue to work from home and students so that they can seamlessly continue their education, while simultaneously being necessary for the smooth operation of hospitals and the healthcare system.

The need for communication during this period of time is more important and necessary than ever and we must all protect this precious commodity.



