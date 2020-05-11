Celebrate museum day by making sure your voice is heard says Bank of Cyprus

It’s easy to lose track of the days right now, yet for cultural institutions, there is an important date coming up. May 18 is International Museum Day, as designated by the International Council of Museums. Every year a wealth of activities is organised to celebrate the day, which is each year dedicated to a specific topic relevant to museums and their role in contemporary society.

Themes for the International Museum Day aim to promote ideas of museums being hubs of cultural exchange for the promotion of mutual understanding, enhancement of learning, and peace and collaboration. This year’s theme for the International Museum Day, Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion, revolves around the role of museums as points of contact between people.

Over the past years, on May 18, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation has celebrated the International Museum Day in earnest. This year, the foundation’s museums and exhibitions, just like museums and exhibitions across the world, remain closed, making International Museum Day 2020 a silent event worldwide. But how could we celebrate our love for museums and the idea behind every museum in silence?

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in collaboration with the cultural organisation Ideogramma acknowledge this is an unprecedented year as the pandemic keeps museums across the world shut. Therefore, in the context of celebrations for the International Museum Day, they take the opportunity to invite the public to participate in the online action called Fill the Museum with your Voice.

The action will be launched on May 18 and will run until the end of the month. To take part put together your own poem or prose about one of the objects at the museum and send it to [email protected] or message the Foundation’s Facebook account by May 28.

To explore the artworks and the collections, visit the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation www.boccf.org/museums-and-collections/) and take a tour of the museums and temporary exhibitions. The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation keeps five Cyprological collections and curates two museums under the same roof: The Museum of the History of Cypriot Coinage and the Archaeological Museum of George and Nefeli Giabra Pierides (donated by Clio and Solon Triantafyllides).

Pick an object, a time period, a map or anything else that might inspire you and write down a poem (40 verses max) or a prose text up to 400 words.

“During a year when we have oddly become akin to statues ourselves,” says the Foundation, “locked into our own showcases, the need for collective voices, communication and exchange of emotions is more pressing than ever before. This year our voice must reverberate through our empty museums, because museums can break the most deafening silence with their eternal, pungently true human stories. Far from causing a stir or reproducing fake news, museums can bring to the surface a host of simple yet necessary things, as they adumbrate our human nature and shared destiny in a simple but essential manner that attests to their healing, comforting role. This year, let us abide by the advice of the ever-memorable Kiki Dimoula, to speak on equal terms to our statues and our ancestors of many centuries; statue to statue or clay to clay.”

Fill the Museum with your Voice

Public project to celebrate the International Museum Day 2020. Write a poem or prose text about one of the museum’s artworks. May 18-31. Send it to [email protected] or message the Foundation’s Facebook account





