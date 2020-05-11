May 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 142 Cypriots repatriated from Russia on Sunday

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A total of 142 Cypriot citizens and legal residents were repatriated from Moscow on Sunday.

According to a statement published by the Cypriot embassy in Russia, the repatriation was coordinated by the general consulates in Russia, the foreign ministry and the crisis management centre.

The repatriation flight was operated by Cyprus Airways and landed at Larnaca airport after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport.

 



